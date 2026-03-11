<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has floated tenders for the development of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch between Central Silk Board and KR Puram metro station, at an estimated cost of Rs 266 crore. The project has been divided into two packages.</p>.<p>According to the tender notification, the work will cover a total length of 17 km. This implies an estimated cost of roughly Rs 15.65 crore per kilometre, making it one of the most expensive road development projects in Bengaluru. By comparison, white-topping work typically costs less.</p>.New flyover planned at Bengaluru's Iblur to ease ORR traffic.<p>B-SMILE plans to open the bids on April 2.</p>.<p>However, the project is likely to commence only after the ORR metro line is opened to the public. The Bengaluru East City Corporation is currently asphalting a significant portion of the service road along this stretch under separate grants from previously approved budgets.</p>