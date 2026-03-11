Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

B-SMILE floats tender for ORR revamp in Bengaluru

According to the tender notification, the work will cover a total length of 17 km.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 21:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 21:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsOuter Ring Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us