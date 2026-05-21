B-SMILE floats tenders for nine flyovers across Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Even as the debate continues over whether flyovers ease congestion, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) on Thursday floated tenders for nine short- and medium-length elevated corridors across the city.</p>.<p>The 29-km project is estimated to cost Rs 3,100 crore.</p>.<p>Among the biggest proposals is a 7-km elevated corridor in central Bengaluru estimated at Rs 557.23 crore. The project includes an elevated corridor from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle, a loop flyover linking the existing Bala Gangadharanatha Swamiji flyover to Town Hall, and another elevated stretch from Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Anand Rao flyover) to KR Circle.</p>.<p>Another major project involves a 5.2-km elevated corridor connecting Old Madras Road to Electronics City through the Swami Vivekananda metro station, Indiranagar, Old Airport Road, and Hosur Road up to Silk Board Junction. The estimated cost is Rs 852 crore.</p>.<p>B-SMILE has also proposed a 5.3-km elevated corridor from Shoolay Circle to St John’s Hospital Road on Hosur Road through Anepalya Junction and Adugodi Junction at an estimated cost of Rs 519 crore.</p>.Bengaluru suburban rail: Fresh tenders floated for Corridor 4, third for double-decker stretch.<p>In north Bengaluru, tenders have been floated for a 1.5-km elevated corridor from Doddaballapur Road (Police Station Junction) to NH-7 (Navayuga flyover) at Kogilu Circle via Old Yelahanka Town. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 103 crore.</p>.<p>Other proposed stretches include Pipeline Road from West of Chord Road, Tumakuru Road (in front of RNS Shantiniketan), Konanakunte Cross, and Adyar Ananda Bhavan on Kanakapura Road.</p>.<p>Most projects are proposed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode using Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology.</p>.<p>The state cabinet had recently cleared the proposals based on submissions by the Urban Development Department (UDD).</p>