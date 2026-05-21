Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

B-SMILE floats tenders for nine flyovers across Bengaluru

Most projects are proposed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode using Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 20:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaFlyoverTender

Follow us on :

Follow Us