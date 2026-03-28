<p>Bengaluru: Close to 700 properties have been converted from 'B' khata to 'A' khata since November 2025, according to data from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>These conversions have generated nearly Rs 2.6 crore in revenue for the city’s five corporations.</p>.<p>However, the authority has received around 7,185 applications for khata conversion so far. Officials stated in a written response to the Legislative Assembly that the process is time-consuming, which has limited the number of applications processed.</p>.<p>According to the response, one of the key requirements for conversion is that the corresponding road must be declared a public road. This involves issuing a notification and keeping it open for public objections for at least 30 days, contributing to delays.</p>.<p>Additionally, a senior GBA official said that a spot inspection by revenue inspectors is mandatory for every application, further slowing the process.</p>.<p>While the GBA had estimated that nearly 7.5 lakh properties would be eligible for conversion, only about 7,000 applications have been submitted so far. Many citizens have complained that the conversion fee set by the corporations is too high. Others have raised concerns that the government has approved regularisation only of the plot, and not the buildings constructed on it.</p>.<p>Data shows that the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has received just 31 applications, while the other four corporations have received thousands. The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), with 2,351 applications, has recorded the highest number.</p>.<p>The state government launched the 'B' to 'A' khata conversion scheme on November 1, 2025, with a 100-day window for citizens to apply.</p>