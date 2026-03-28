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'B' to 'A' khata: 700 applications processed since November 2025, says Greater Bengaluru Authority

These conversions have generated nearly Rs 2.6 crore in revenue for the city’s five corporations.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:24 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaGreater Bengaluru Authority

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