Bad design, poor checks & shortage of qualified engineers: Why Bengaluru roads keep failing

<p>Bengaluru: Poor road design, substandard quality checks, and a shortage of qualified engineers are the main reasons for pothole-ridden city roads, experts say.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, in his first meeting after taking charge, asked officials whether laying pothole-free roads was rocket science. Civil engineers said it was not, provided proper engineering practices were followed.</p>.<p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) officials have repeatedly attributed potholes to stagnating rainwater and drain overflow. Civil engineers, however, said water would not stagnate if correct road design and geometry were applied.</p>.Dug-up road near Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru leaves spare parts traders counting losses .<p>"Cambers should be integrated into the design. They are slight slopes that allow water to flow towards the sides, preventing stagnation. While this is followed on highways, many city roads lack it," said Srikanth Channal of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Channal noted that several city roads had no openings for nearly a kilometre to let rainwater drain out. "In some cases, openings are provided only on one side, and if that side is blocked, water stagnates. The adjacent drains are also not desilted regularly, obstructing flow," he said.</p>.<p>Senior GBA engineers, speaking to DH on condition of anonymity, said road thickness, the right bitumen mix, and laying temperature were all critical.</p>.<p>"The aggregates of the bituminous concrete should be tested. Depending on the type of mix, bitumen levels should be between 3.5% and 5.5%. All of this should be tested," one engineer said. Poor quality checks at the field level had left roads vulnerable, he added.</p>.<p>Another engineer said utility agencies such as Bescom, BWSSB, and BMRCL compounded the problem by digging up roads without adequate restoration.</p>.<p>"They might dig up just one metre and refill it. But the adjacent metre is also weakened by the digging. This is not addressed, and the road deteriorates," he said.</p>.<p>Channal also flagged the absence of specialisation among corporation engineers.</p>.<p>"One day they are posted to look after roads, and the next they are transferred to the irrigation department. We need engineers who specialise in road management," he said.</p>