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Bad design, poor checks & shortage of qualified engineers: Why Bengaluru roads keep failing

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, in his first meeting after taking charge, asked officials whether laying pothole-free roads was rocket science.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:25 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 19:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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