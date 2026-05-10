Bag with gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A suspicious bag containing gelatin sticks was discovered on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> where Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s convoy was scheduled to pass on Sunday.</p><p>The prime minister was in the city to participate in the celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.</p>.'Congress only knows how to betray people': PM Modi attacks party over its internal conflicts in Karnataka .<p>According to sources, a suspicious bag was found at Thathaguni near Kaggalipura. </p><p>Upon inspection, gelatin sticks were found inside.</p><p>Police have also detained a suspect in Koramangala and are questioning him. Further details are awaited.</p>