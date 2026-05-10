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Bag with gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route in Bengaluru

The prime minister was in the city to participate in the celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNarendra ModiGelatin Sticks

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