Bahujan directors to screen three short films on Thursday

The second edition of Neeli Paradé (Blue Curtain) will feature Kannada shorts by three Bahujan filmmakers on Thursday.
Neelavarana, a collective of Ambedkarite artistes and a production house, is organising the event. Its founder Mahishaa says the idea to host Neeli Paradé came to them last year in order to “create a platform to show films made by Bahujan filmmakers”.
‘Olabarale’ by Surya Saathi, ‘Shavagalu’ by Mani and ‘Kuuk Aah’ by M K Abhilash will be screened. While ‘Shavagalu’ explores the jobs Dalit communities are forced to take up, ‘Kuuk Aah’ revolves around the conflicts between a young married couple. ‘Olabarale’ is about a romantic relationship between two young adults from different social backgrounds.
The movie screenings will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.
On January 25, 6.30 pm at Goethe-Institut (Max Mueller Bhavan), Indiranagar. Entry free.