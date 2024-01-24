Bahujan directors to screen three short films on Thursday

‘Olabarale’ by Surya Saathi, ‘Shavagalu’ by Mani and ‘Kuuk Aah’ by M K Abhilash will be screened. While ‘Shavagalu’ explores the jobs Dalit communities are forced to take up, ‘Kuuk Aah’ revolves around the conflicts between a young married couple. ‘Olabarale’ is about a romantic relationship between two young adults from different social backgrounds.