Bakri Eid: Increased transport costs lead to rise in sheep prices across Bengaluru markets

<p>Bakri <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid">Eid</a> markets across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> are witnessing brisk business, with sheep arrivals and prices rising sharply ahead of the festival next week.</p>.<p>Livestock traders said transport costs have increased significantly this year, pushing up sheep prices across markets.</p>.<p>“We used to spend Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for travel. Now, we spend around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000,” said Surya Babu, manager of Bengaluru’s biggest slaughterhouse on Tannery Road.</p>.<p>Some traders linked the increase in transport costs to the war in West Asia.</p>.<p>Major sheep markets in the city include HBR Layout, Chamarajpet, Tilaknagar and Shivajinagar. However, many buyers are travelling outside the city to purchase sheep and goats at lower prices during the festival season.</p>.<p>“If you buy an animal from Bengaluru, it costs you a lot more, especially during the festival season. I got my sheep from Ranebennur. It cost me Rs 2.60 lakh for eight Amingad sheep,” said resident of a BTM Layout.</p>.<p>Popular breeds are brought from Bannur, Sindhanur and Amingad.</p>.<p>“The prices vary according to the sheep. People pay more for the bulkier and more beefed up ones,” said Jafar Pasha, a sheep seller in Chamarajpet.</p>.Bengaluru civic body launches drive against illegal sheep and goat market sheds.<p>Traders said pricing also depends on the age requirement determined through the animal’s teeth.</p>.<p>“If a sheep has four teeth, then it sells at a higher rate. Another breed exists that has two teeth, but meets the criteria of age, still sells at a lesser rate,” said Touwheet Khan, a seller in Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>Mutton prices have also risen ahead of the festival. “The prices have increased in the market, so we also had to increase it. Last year, it used to be around Rs 750 a kilo and now we sell it for Rs 850 to Rs 880 a kg,” a mutton shop owner at KR Market said.</p>.<p><strong>Exotic livestock</strong> </p>.<p>The top preferred breeds are brought from Bannur, Sindhanur, Amingad, Sira, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Nagpur, Rajasthan, Baradi and Mumbai.</p>.<p>Prices range from Rs 78,000 to Rs 2 lakh per sheep, depending on the breed and weight of the animal.</p>.<p>Some traders also source cattle from Australia, Singapore and the African countries.</p>.<p><strong>Unauthorised sheep and goat market sheds removed</strong></p>.<p>Several unauthorised temporary sheep and goat market sheds set up across the city were removed by GBA officials.</p>.<p>Temporary sheds, tarpaulin enclosures, and iron barricades erected illegally on public roads, footpaths and vacant government land for livestock trading were cleared during the drive.</p>