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Bakri Eid: Increased transport costs lead to rise in sheep prices across Bengaluru markets

Major sheep markets in the city include HBR Layout, Chamarajpet, Tilaknagar and Shivajinagar.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:23 IST
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Animals brought to the slaughterhouse on Tannery Road.

Animals brought to the slaughterhouse on Tannery Road.

Credit: DH PHOTO/Arnabi Mallick 

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Published 24 May 2026, 21:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruEidSheep

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