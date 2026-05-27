<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>traffic police have announced special traffic arrangements in many parts of the city on May 28 in view of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bakrid-2026-jamiat-chief-urges-muslims-to-not-sacrifice-prohibited-animals-avoid-sharing-slaughter-pics-on-social-media-4016592">Bakrid </a>prayers.</p><p>Restrictions will be in place from early morning till afternoon across the city, and commuters have been advised to use alternative routes.</p><p><strong>KG Halli</strong></p><p>Time: 5 am to 2 pm</p><p>Prayer stretch: Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle. </p><p>Vehicular movement will be restricted between Nagawara Junction and Pottery Circle.</p><p>Motorists travelling from Nagawara towards Shivajinagar have been advised to take a detour via Hennur Junction Road, HBR Layout 80 Feet Road, Chandrika Junction, Lingarajapuram flyover, Robertson Road Junction and Haines Road.</p><p>Vehicles moving from Shivajinagar towards Nagawara must take Spencer Road, Coles Road and Wheeler Road towards Hennur and Banaswadi.</p><p>Vehicles coming from RT Nagar towards Nagawara through Kaval Byrasandra will be diverted near Pushpanjali Theatre towards Veerannapalya Junction.</p><p>Parking of all vehicles will be prohibited between Pottery Circle and Nagawara Junction.</p><p>Parking arrangements have been made near Alphons School Cross Road, Pillanna Garden Road, Umar Masjid 4th Cross Road, HBR Layout 9th Cross Road and HBR Layout 80 Feet Road 1st Cross for devotees attending prayers.</p>.Eid-ul-Adha 2026: When will Bakrid be celebrated in India?.<p><strong>Pulakeshinagar</strong></p><p>Time: 7 am to 12 noon</p><p>Prayer venue: Khuddus Saheb Eidgah Ground, Millers Road.</p><p>Traffic movement towards Millers Road, St John’s Church Road and Nandidurga Road will be temporarily restricted from Old Udaya TV Junction, Haines Road and adjoining stretches. </p><p>Commuters have been advised to use diversions via Bamboo Bazaar Junction, Nethaji Road, Promenade Road, Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Jayamahal Road and Benson Cross Road.</p><p>Parking on Millers Road will be prohibited during the prayer hours.</p><p><strong>Chamarajpet </strong></p><p>Time: From 8 am till completion of prayers</p><p>Prayer venues: Mosque near BB Junction on Mysore Road.</p><p>BBMP Playground near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamarajpet</p><p>Traffic movement from Toll Gate Junction through BB Junction, BGS Flyover and Town Hall will be prohibited temporarily.</p><p>Vehicles from the Mysore Road side towards Town Hall have been advised to divert via Vijayanagar through Kimco Junction.</p><p>Motorists heading towards Mysore Road from Town Hall should use service roads beneath the BGS Flyover. Heavy vehicles will be diverted via Veterinary Junction and Goods Shed Road, while light vehicles will move through Sirsi Junction, JJ Nagar, Tank Bund Road and Binny Mill Junction.</p><p>Vehicles from Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet towards Majestic should use Chamarajpet 1st Main Road, 5th Cross Road, Sirsi Circle and Binny Mill Road.</p><p><strong>RT Nagar </strong></p><p>Time: 6.30 am to 1 pm</p><p>Prayer venue: In front of HMT Ground on 80 Feet Road.</p><p>Restrictions will be imposed on traffic moving from CBI Road towards RT Nagar Main Road and Dinnur Main Road, as well as from Jayamahal Road towards RT Nagar.</p><p>Vehicles from CBI Road have been advised to use Sanjaynagar Cross, Bellary Road, Taralabalu Road and Deve Gowda Road.</p><p>Traffic from JC Nagar Police Station Junction towards Haj Bhavan will be diverted via Priyadarshini Layout, Jayamahal Palace Gate and Cantonment area.</p><p><strong>Mico Layout</strong></p><p>Time: 8 am to noon</p><p>Prayer venue: Gurappanapalya Junction on Bannerghatta Main Road.</p><p>Traffic restrictions will be enforced on Bannerghatta Main Road between Sagar Hospital Junction and Sai Ram Junction, including the Gurappanapalya stretch and 39th Cross Road.</p><p>Vehicles from Dairy Circle towards Bannerghatta Road have been advised to divert through Tilak Nagar Main Road, East End Main Road, Jayadeva Junction and the Outer Ring Road.</p><p>Traffic from Vega City Mall side towards Dairy Circle will be diverted via Jayadeva Junction and East End Main Road.</p><p><strong>Kumaraswamy Layout </strong></p><p>Time: 8 am to noon</p><p>Prayer venue: Eidgah Ground on Outer Ring Road.</p><p>Traffic movement between Sarakki Signal on Kanakapura Main Road and KS Layout Signal on the Outer Ring Road will be restricted.</p><p>Vehicles from Sarakki Signal have been advised to move via Sarakki Market, Banashankari Bus Stand and Bendre Circle to reach the Outer Ring Road.</p><p>The traffic police have requested the public to cooperate and plan their travel in advance to avoid congestion during Bakrid prayers.</p>