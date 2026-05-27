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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bakrid 2026: Road diversions, curb on parking and more; Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory for May 28

Vehicles from the Mysore Road side towards Town Hall have been advised to divert via Vijayanagar through Kimco Junction.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:13 IST
BengalurutrafficBakrid

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