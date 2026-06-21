Balcony with a view… and a toilet? Viral Bengaluru flat sparks jokes online

<p>Homebuyers usually have their eyes on master bedrooms and scenic balconies. But a now-viral flat listing has caught the internet's attention for a rather unusual feature — a balcony that comes with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/audit-finds-majority-of-bengaluru-public-toilets-unusable-unsafe-for-women-and-disabled-3878069">toilet</a>. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. </p><p>A video doing the rounds on social media shows a flat, reportedly in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, with a Western-style toilet installed outside the main living space. Somewhat like old rural homes, where washrooms were often located away from the main house, the commode in this flat has been placed next to the grilled balcony area, complete with a flush tank and jet spray—an unusual layout that has left many viewers amused and baffled.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>The video opens with a woman walking through the flat and heading towards the balcony door. As she opens it, viewers are greeted by what appears to be a pleasant balcony space, complete with greenery, netted grills and ample ventilation, giving the impression that she is showing off an airy outdoor area.</p><p>But then comes the surprise.</p><p>Fitted right in the balcony is a toilet — complete with a commode and flush system.</p>.Afraid of toilet seats in public restrooms? Scientists find more scarier culprits.<p>"Wait till you see what's in the balcony," reads the text on the video, which has since gone viral. </p><p><strong>Internet reacts</strong></p><p>Netizens were quick to react. In one particular reply, a user shared a similar scene. A photo posted by a Redditor showed an Indian-style toilet fitted in the open balcony area of a residence. "You are not ready for this (The building is completed and this is on 5th floor)," the comment said. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, a few users expressed that such a setting was ideal for smoking. "Ideal for those who can't take a shit in the morning without smoking. Iykyk," they wrote. </p>