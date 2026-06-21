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Balcony with a view… and a toilet? Viral Bengaluru flat sparks jokes online

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a flat, reportedly in Bengaluru, with a Western-style toilet installed outside the main living space.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:14 IST
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Bengaluru Flat With Toilet Installed In Balcony Leaves Internet Puzzled; VIDEO
by u/SuperbHealth5023 in bangalore
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reddit</p></div>

Credit: Reddit

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Published 21 June 2026, 06:14 IST
BengaluruViral videoflatsTrendingtoiletBalcony

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