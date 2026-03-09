Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Balendra Shah, who is likely to be Nepal’s youngest PM, studied engineering in Bengaluru

Shah studied MTech at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, from 2016 to 2018.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 05:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 05:14 IST
World newsBengaluruBengaluru newsNepalTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us