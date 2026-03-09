<p>Bengaluru: From a rapper known for his outspoken songs to becoming Nepal’s youngest prime minister at 35,<a href="https://deccanherald.com/asia/rapper-turned-politician-balendra-shah-defeats-four-time-pm-oli-rsp-set-to-form-govt-in-nepal-3923361"> Balendra Shah</a> has taken an unusual path to leadership. The young leader also shares a connection with Namma <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>Shah studied MTech at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, from 2016 to 2018.</p><p>Shreyas A V, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Professor in Civil Engineering at the institute, recalled Shah as a quiet and disciplined student.</p>.Balendra Shah's RSP ushers in a fresh age, signals new chapter between India and Nepal.<p>Shah then studied MTech in Structural Engineering under the institute’s foreign student quota. Three students from Nepal were part of that batch, according to Shreyas.</p><p>“He was a very good student, scoring CGPA above 9. He worked hard and was sincere with his studies,” he added. Beyond academics, Shah was also known on campus for his interest in music. “He was already a rapper then. He was talented and friendly with classmates,” Shreyas said. </p>.<p>Students from that batch remember Shah as someone who kept a low profile but focused on his work. Some former classmates have also shared that he balanced studies with music, often writing and performing Nepali rap music while pursuing his MTech degree. </p><p>One of his classmates who is currently working in a private firm recalled Shah often spoke about music during college days. </p><p>“He loved rap and used to talk about writing lyrics. Even while studying engineering, music was always part of his life,” the classmate told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Shreyas said Shah’s rise to national leadership came as a pleasant surprise. </p><p>“I wish him all the best. To see your student become the leader of a country is not a small thing. I feel very happy and hope to meet him someday,” he added. </p><p>Shah first rose to prominence in Nepal’s public life as a young political figure known for his outspoken views and youth following before entering national politics. His academic years in Bengaluru, his former professor said, reflected the discipline and commitment that would later define his public career.</p><p>His classmate added: “In 2022, we read in the newspapers that Balen had become a mayor, and I started following the news. He removed illegal structures, worked on waste management and took up several initiatives that connected with younger generations. This news brings joy, knowing that someone who was around me has now become the prime minister.”</p>