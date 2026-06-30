Banashankari skywalk scrapped for flyover, alleges Tejasvi Surya

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South MP, LS Tejasvi Surya, on Monday accused the state government of “neglecting” pedestrian safety and putting infrastructure projects on the back burner. </p>.<p>He alleged that the long pending proposal for a skywalk connecting the busy Banashankari Metro Station with the BMTC bus terminal had been abruptly shelved.</p>.<p>Taking to X, he addressed the chief minister, claiming that despite a groundbreaking ceremony a few months ago, no work had begun.</p>.<p>Surya said the pedestrian infrastructure project, which had been a persistent demand for five years, was reportedly dropped following an outside intervention.</p>.<p>“Now I am told the skywalk has been shelved because some contractor has suggested building a flyover instead,” the MP stated.</p>.<p>The junction between Banashankari Metro Station and the BMTC terminal is one of the busiest transit hubs in southern Bengaluru, with massive footfall as commuters scramble across heavy traffic to switch between metro and bus services.</p>.<p>During his visit to the spot on Monday, Surya was shown footage of a woman who died while crossing the road.</p>.<p>“Today, when I visited the spot, commuters showed me a video of an elderly woman who lost her life while trying to cross this road just a few weeks ago,” Surya wrote.</p>.<p>“She died on the spot,” he added, noting that the incident had failed to move the government into action.</p>