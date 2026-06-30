Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Banashankari skywalk scrapped for flyover, alleges Tejasvi Surya

He alleged that the long pending proposal for a skywalk connecting the busy Banashankari Metro Station with the BMTC bus terminal had been abruptly shelved.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 23:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBanashankari

Follow us on :

Follow Us