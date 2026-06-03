Banashankari temple to build multi-level parking complex for devotees

<p>Bengaluru: In a major relief to thousands of devotees visiting Sri Banashankari Temple, the Muzrai Department has decided to build a multi-level parking complex within the temple premises.</p>.<p>The decision comes amid mounting traffic snarls on roads surrounding the temple.</p>.<p>Thousands of devotees arrive daily in cars and two-wheelers, with numbers peaking on Tuesdays, Fridays and other auspicious days.</p>.New rules to promote private parking bays in Bengaluru.<p>Due to the lack of a dedicated parking space, visitors are forced to park vehicles on roadsides and in narrow lanes around the shrine, leading to severe gridlocks.</p>.<p>Currently, only a handful of vehicles can be accommodated in the limited space in front of the temple's Dasoha Bhavan.</p>.<p>"Finding a spot here on a Friday is an absolute nightmare," said Ramesh Gowda, a resident of Banashankari 2nd Stage.</p>.<p>"Devotees have no option but to block our residential gates and narrow by-lanes. It takes us 30 minutes just to exit our own street because of the haphazardly parked cars. A dedicated parking building will certainly help."</p>.<p>"I used to spend more time circling the temple looking for parking than actually standing in the darshan queue," noted local auto driver Sumanth R.</p>.<p>"Many times, senior citizens have to walk several hundred metres because cars are parked far away on Kanakapura Road. A facility inside the complex will save us both time and peace of mind."</p>.<p>The proposed parking facility will be built on a 100x150 foot plot owned by the temple. The building is planned to have six to eight floors. Each floor of the automated complex is expected to accommodate around 80 cars, taking the total parking capacity to 600 to 700 cars.</p>.<p>Priority will be given to vehicles of devotees visiting the temple. Depending on space availability, provisions for other public vehicles may also be considered.</p>.<p>The temple is using its internal funds for the construction of the parking building, along with other development works such as tile laying.</p>.<p>"A proposal has been submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD) requesting a detailed estimate regarding the total projected cost for the multi-storey parking structure," said N Krishnappa, Executive Officer, Banashankari Temple.</p>