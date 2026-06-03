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Banashankari temple to build multi-level parking complex for devotees

The decision comes amid mounting traffic snarls on roads surrounding the temple.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 20:02 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 20:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBanashankaribanashankari temple

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