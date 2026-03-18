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Bangalore Apartments’ Federation urges govt to scrap Rs 12/kg fee for bulk waste generators

It urged the government to immediately withdraw the new fee structure, which it said is nearly 600% more than what residents in independent houses pay.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsapartmentsBulk waste generators

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