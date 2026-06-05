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Bangalore Creative Circus to host 50th edition of farmer carnival

The monthly gathering has evolved into a platform for community-driven initiatives
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 00:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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