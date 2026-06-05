Bangalore Creative Circus to host 50th edition of farmer carnival

<p class="bodytext">Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC) will host the ‘Big 50,’ the 50th edition of its monthly carnival. The first edition of the event was held in February 2022 and has since been hosted on the first Sunday of every month.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What began as an effort to connect conscious consumers with farmers now features small businesses, workshops, live performances and crafting. It has been tackling topics such as climate crisis, thrifting, and mindful consumption. While the carnival saw about 20 stalls and 100 to 150 visitors in its early days, the number has steadily grown and now has over 30 stalls and 350 visitors.</p>.Meet the new problem solvers of Bengaluru's elite.<p class="bodytext">Manisha Vinod, co-founder, BCC, says that the heart of the carnival lies in the community that it has built. “Many visitors, volunteers and vendors return edition after edition,” she shares, adding that vendor collaborations are commonplace. With producers learning new skills from fellow entrepreneurs and businesses coming together to create new offerings. She recalls how a cacao producer picked up the skill of chocolate making from a fellow vendor and began selling chocolates eventually.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One can browse through fresh produce, millet mixes, ferments and baked delicacies while also discovering upcycled clothes and accessories, painting tote bags and playing traditional games. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">June 6, 4 pm to 10 pm and June 7, 12 pm to 7 pm, at Bangalore Creative <br />Circus, Yeshwanthpur. Entry free. Details on @blrcreativecircus on Instagram. </span></p>