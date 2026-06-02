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Bangalore Development Authority assures 30-metre buffer around Byalakere Lake

The assurance was given in response to a petition filed by Babajan before the Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 19:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDABangalore Development Authority

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