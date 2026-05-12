<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has set its sights on a Guinness World Record by planting 15 lakh native saplings on World Environment Day on June 5.</p>.<p>It has initiated talks with multinational companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and educational institutions for collaboration.</p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, BDA Chairman NA Haris said the exercise could go on for 10 days, but the lion’s share of the saplings would be planted on June 5.</p>.<p>"We are looking to mobilise anywhere between 50,000 and 80,000 volunteers," he said, adding that invites have been sent to schools, colleges, NGOs and volunteers.</p>.<p>"The saplings will not just be planted in the layouts developed by the BDA, but other areas will be covered as well," he said.</p>.<p>Haris said the BDA would bear a significant chunk of the cost. "We are also talking to companies for support under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The process of procuring saplings is underway."</p>.<p>Officials said the idea of planting saplings in large numbers was mooted in the context of rising temperatures and the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect being experienced across Bengaluru.</p>