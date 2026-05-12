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Bangalore Development Authority eyes Guinness Record with 15 lakh saplings on June 5

It has initiated talks with multinational companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and educational institutions for collaboration.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:47 IST
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