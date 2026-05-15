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Bangalore Development Authority picks two firms for short tunnel, elevated road projects

The development comes even as concerns are being raised over the BDA allegedly bypassing the BMLTA, whose approval is mandatory for mobility projects in the city.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:45 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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