Bangalore Development Authority picks two firms for short tunnel, elevated road projects

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has selected two construction firms for a proposed short tunnel and an elevated road between Hebbal and Mehkri Circle on Ballari Road, at a combined estimated cost of around Rs 1,580 crore.</p>.<p>The development comes even as concerns are being raised over the BDA allegedly bypassing the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), whose approval is mandatory for mobility projects in the city.</p>.<p>According to details accessed by DH, Hyderabad-based Rithwik Projects Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of a 2.2-km, three-lane bi-directional underpass that will pass through the campus of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Hebbal. AMR India Ltd is the joint venture partner for the project.</p>.<p>The company quoted Rs 1,139.67 crore, around 4.8% higher than the BDA’s estimated project cost. The tender attracted four bidders, including Dilip Buildcon and Max Infra (I) Pvt Ltd. Officials said CemIndia Projects also participated initially, but later went incommunicado.</p>.<p>The BDA has also completed the tendering process for a four-lane elevated corridor from the UAS Staff Quarters to Mehkri Circle on Ballari Road, along with ramps connecting it to the proposed East-West elevated corridor.</p>.<p>Sources said Hyderabad-based Auro Infra Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the project after quoting Rs 440.01 crore.</p>.<p><strong>Concerns raised </strong></p>.<p>Questions over the utility of the projects were initially raised by the Finance Department itself.</p>.<p>Officials reportedly described the proposals as high-cost and warned that they could create fresh traffic bottlenecks after completion. The department returned the file without granting approval.</p>.<p>Subsequently, officials from the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the BDA defended the projects, arguing that land acquisition for road widening was nearly impossible. They also maintained that the proposed elevated corridor would help address potential bottlenecks at Mehkri Circle.</p>.<p><strong>Expert slams tunnel logic</strong></p>.<p>Mobility expert Satya Arikutharam said the BDA could not proceed with such projects without obtaining approval from the BMLTA.</p>.<p>“What we know so far is that the BDA has not taken approval as required,” he said, adding that Bengaluru’s citizens “cannot be taken for a ride anymore”.</p>.<p>“The government is justifying the short tunnel because the longer tunnel takes 10 years to build. At the same time, it justifies the longer tunnel by claiming the short tunnel is insufficient. This is shameful,” he said.</p>.<p>He also alleged that the short tunnel project could be aimed at acquiring veterinary college land and jeopardising the proposed Hebbal-Sarjapura Metro line.</p>.<h2><strong>Who bid what? </strong></h2>.<p><br><strong>Short tunnel road</strong></p>.<p>Rithwik-AMRIL (JV): Rs 1,139.67 cr (lowest bidder) </p>.<p>Max Infra (I) Pvt Ltd: Rs 1,158.13 cr </p>.<p>Dilip Buildcon: Rs 1,189.64 cr </p>.<p><br><strong>Elevated road</strong></p>.<p>Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure: Rs 440.01 cr (lowest bidder)</p>.<p>Dilip Buildcon: Rs 453.36 cr </p>