Bangalore Development Authority plans facial recognition system at headquarters to curb middlemen

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is planning to introduce a facial recognition-based entry system at its headquarters to curb the activities of middlemen operating on the premises.</p>.<p>The proposal is currently at a conceptual stage.</p>.<p>A senior BDA official said cameras would be installed not only at entry points, but also in corridors.</p>.<p>"We have learnt that the same set of people keep coming to the BDA office with malafide intentions. The only way to expose them is to record their activities and track the sections they visit,” the official said, adding that visitors broadly fall into two categories — those with genuine grievances and those with ulterior motives.</p>.<p>The move comes amid persistent complaints that middlemen approach citizens visiting the BDA office for services such as site allotments, e-khata, property records, and building plan approvals.</p>.<p><strong>Digital trail</strong> </p>.<p>Officials said the system is expected to create a digital trail of visitors, helping identify and deter unauthorised agents from operating within the premises.</p>.<p>"Once we start recording activities, we hope they will hesitate to enter. Even the public may stop engaging them,” the official said.</p>.<p>The initiative is part of the BDA’s broader effort to streamline public grievance redressal through regular open meetings, where citizens can directly present concerns to officials. The meetings are also livestreamed, with the authority urging citizens to use official channels instead of relying on brokers, some of whom are said to have political links.</p>