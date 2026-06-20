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Bangalore Development Authority plans facial recognition system at headquarters to curb middlemen

A senior BDA official said cameras would be installed not only at entry points, but also in corridors.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:23 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBDA

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