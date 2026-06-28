Bangalore Development Authority plants lakhs of saplings in world record attempt

<p>The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday carried out a large-scale plantation drive across three locations in Bengaluru as part of its efforts to increase the city’s green cover and promote environmental conservation. </p>.<p>The drive was held at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout and Banashankari 6th Stage, where over 50,000 volunteers participated in a drive to plant 15 lakh saplings in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for the most number of saplings planted by a team in the span of 12 hours. </p>.<p>“We were expecting about 50,000 volunteers but we had over 75,000 registrations online. Plus many people also showed up for on-spot registrations,” said Manivannan P, Commisioner, BDA. </p>.<p>The volunteers included people of all age groups, including visually and hearing-impaired adults. </p>.<p>Over 340 varieties of native and shade-giving tree species were planted with the aim of improving biodiversity, enhancing air quality and creating healthier neighbourhoods. The choice of species was made keeping in mind their adaptability to the local climate and their long-term ecological benefits. </p>.<p>Manivannan stressed that tree planting must be accompanied by sustained maintenance to ensure high survival rates. The caretaking of the saplings will be the responsibility of the NGOs partnered with BDA on the project. They’ll take care of regular watering and periodic monitoring. </p>.<p><strong>Public participation</strong></p>.<p>Speaking at the 517th Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations at the BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the plantation drive, describing the planting of 15 lakh saplings across Bengaluru as a “historic decision” aimed at creating a greener city in line with Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s vision. </p>.<p>Calling for greater public participation, Shivakumar proposed that every school in Bengaluru adopt a neighbourhood for tree planting and maintenance.</p>.<p>He announced that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would organise a competition encouraging schoolchildren to plant and nurture trees, saying environmental stewardship must become a community movement rather than a one-time exercise. </p>