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Bangalore Development Authority plants lakhs of saplings in world record attempt

Adopt neighbourhoods for tree planting: CM to schools
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDA

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