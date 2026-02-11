<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is considering a new housing project in Austin Town, with officials preparing the building sketch.</p>.<p>The land, situated in the city’s core area, covers 1.13 acres.</p>.<p>The location also falls under the Shantinagar assembly constituency, represented by BDA Chairman NA Haris.</p>.University of New South Wales campus to open in Bengaluru in August.<p>The BDA has allocated Rs 55.65 crore to the Shantinagar segment for works, including a government school and college building, a sports stadium in Jogupalya, and a football stadium in Austin Town.</p>.<p>A BDA engineer said the project is still in the conceptual stage. “Once the drawing is ready, we will seek approval from the BDA commissioner.” He added that the new project will replace the old residential building.</p>.<p>So far, the BDA has taken up large housing projects on the city’s outskirts such as Kommaghatta, Kaniminake and Hunnigere, given the availability of large parcels of land.</p>