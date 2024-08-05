Bangalore Golf Club calls special meeting over entrance fee row

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) has decided to convene a special general body meeting (SGM) to discuss its recent resolution to increase the entrance fee for permanent members by 400%, raising it to Rs 5 lakh.
The decision follows a "procedural" setback faced by the BGC from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and a note from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
In a notice displayed at the BGC premises on Sankey Road, the managing committee stated: "In accordance with governance directives, the amendment to Rule 11, passed during the special general meeting on October 19, 2023, to increase the entrance fee for permanent members (general category) from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, will be put to a special general body meeting (SGM) to be held soon."
Last month, LT Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instructed the Public Works Department — custodian of the land on which BGC is located — to call a special general body meeting to discuss the possibility of reversing the fee hike. This directive followed an order from the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru, which noted that the BGC had not sought the necessary endorsement for its October resolution.
Earlier, the BGC had told Deccan Herald that it would pay the condonation fee as prescribed under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960, to seek endorsement of its October resolution. The Act allows such requests within a year of passing the resolution.
It has also come to light that some people are attempting to use the entrance fee dispute to gain membership by seeking exemptions to the rules. Nineteen retired IAS officers, who are already service members-in-waiting, are lobbying to become permanent members without paying the additional Rs 4 lakh. Several of these officers held prominent positions during their service.
Published 04 August 2024, 20:55 IST