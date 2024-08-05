Bangalore Golf Club calls special meeting over entrance fee row

Last month, LT Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instructed the Public Works Department — custodian of the land on which BGC is located — to call a special general body meeting to discuss the possibility of reversing the fee hike. This directive followed an order from the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru, which noted that the BGC had not sought the necessary endorsement for its October resolution.