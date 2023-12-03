Bangalore Literature Festival visitors avail free electric shuttle bus service

As of 8.30 pm, the Personal2Public campaign estimated that a total of 4,200 people came to the venue using the shuttle buses. A total of four shuttle buses were pressed to service, completing 40 trips each between the venue and the station throughout the day. By the end of their 12-hour day, the buses ran at full capacity. While this campaign alleviated some pressure on the roads, people were stuck in traffic around 10-11 am on Raj Bhavan Road. This situation continued through the morning and well into the afternoon, even coming to a complete standstill a few times.