Bangalore Love Festival | Fest on love, justice and solidarity

<p>A three-day festival will examine the idea of love through social, political, economic, legal, constitutional and media lenses. “In one of the lectures, activist Shivasundar will talk about how asking questions to the powerful is also an act of love,” says Dadapeer Jyman, one of the curators of the Bangalore Love Festival.</p>.<p>Panel discussions will highlight the voices of women from marginalised communities, crisis interventions when couples face threats, and solidarity among movements championing feminism as well as Dalit, queer, sex worker and Muslim communities.</p>.<p>Theatrical and poetry performances will explore queer perspectives on masculinity, desire in ageing, and crimes against women. Rumi Harish will present khayal from a queer perspective.</p>.<p>Indian Sign Language interpreters will be available.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">March 6 and 8, 4 pm, at Rangasthala Auditorium, M G Road, and March 7, <br />3 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free. For details, write to dadujyman.p@gmail.com</span></p>