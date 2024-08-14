Bangalore Medical College alumni meet on August 15

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Medical College Alumni Association is organising a meet on Thursday at the Karnataka Hockey Association, Langford Town. On this occasion, three senior doctors will be given the prestigious ‘Most Distinguished Alumni’ award and seven professors above 60 years of age will be honoured with the Best Professor Award.
Dr R K Saroja, the President of BMC Alumni Association told DH that since its inception in 1955, 69 batches have graduated from BMC. “This meet is an opportunity for all of us to connect with each other and share the kind of work we have been doing over the years,” she noted.
Published 13 August 2024, 23:02 IST