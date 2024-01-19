Bangalore Teachers seat: Preparations begin for Feb 16 council bypoll

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started preparations for the Legislative Council byelection to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency, scheduled for February 16.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the district election commissioner, said there were 11,763 eligible voters and 1,048 new applications were being scrutinised.
The authorities will set up 34 polling stations across the 28 assembly constituencies in the city.
According to the calendar of events, the bypoll will be notified on January 23 and the last date to file the nominations is January 30. The nominations will be scrutinised on January 31 and candidates can withdraw their nominations before February 2.