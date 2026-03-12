<p>Bengaluru: For the first time, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore-university">Bangalore University</a>’s Directorate of Online and Distance Education (DODE) successfully conducted examinations in online mode, monitored through Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure transparency for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the details available, over 870 students appeared for the examinations conducted online. Candidates were allowed to take the exams from their homes for their convenience.</p>.<p>Of those who appeared from their residences, 697 students were from Bengaluru, 123 from other parts of Karnataka, and 48 students were from outside the state. One student each attended the examination from Dubai and Australia.</p>.Mangalore University will implement digital evaluation from June.<p>Officials said that the question papers were uploaded online 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. After completing the exam, candidates were required to upload scanned copies of their answer scripts.</p>.<p>Muralidhara BL, Director of DODE, said, “For the first time we tried this as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has provisions to conduct examinations under distance and online learning in remote mode. There was no room for malpractice as the exams were monitored through AI, and any suspicious movement by students was flagged to the examiners.”</p>.<p>However, it was an in-camera exam and was also monitored by invigilators. One proctor was assigned for every 25 students, who monitored candidates through the system, Muralidhara clarified.</p>.<p>For students who did not have access to attend the exam online, the university arranged facilities at the Jnanabharathi campus.</p>