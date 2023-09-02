Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore University decides to use own employees for evaluation work

The varsity decided to hand over the task to its staff following a recent scam involving an outsourced employee at the scanning section of the examination and evaluation department.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 20:56 IST

Follow Us

Bangalore University (BU) has decided to stop outsourcing its examination and evaluation works.

The varsity decided to hand over the task to its staff following a recent scam involving an outsourced employee at the scanning section of the examination and evaluation department. The employee had attempted to tamper with at least 60 undergraduate answer scripts.

Following a detailed discussion at the recent Syndicate meeting, the varsity administration has decided to utilise the services of data entry operators, who have been working at various departments for more than 10 years, to scan the answer scripts.

“There are no chances for manipulation since everything is software-based. Still, we have taken this decision considering the recent incident,” said a senior varsity official.

The university needs at least 40 days to scan nearly 6.5 lakh answer scripts it gets each semester. “Those deputed for scanning work must provide details like the Aadhaar card, residential address, their contact information and that of their family members.”

Recently, the outsourced employee was caught attempting to upload re-written answer scripts by re-scanning them. The scripts overlapped since they had already been scanned. The employee’s attempt to delete the original answer scripts failed since they had already been sent for evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 20:56 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsBangalore University

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT