Bangalore University to be governed by Karnataka Civil Services Rules to fill up backlog vacancies: Supreme Court

The matter arose before the court on a plea by Chaitra Nagammanavar against the Karnataka High Court's single as well as division bench orders which quashed her appointment as an assistant professor in the English department of Bangalore University.

The HC found the appointment of the appellant who belonged to the ST category in 2019 was in violation of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Unfilled Vacancies Reserved For Persons Belonging to the SCs and STs) (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2001, for giving her a preference to other candidates falling between the age bracket of 29 and 40 years.

The university, however, went by its own procedure and appointed the appellant on the basis of merit, though the advertisement declared that 'mode of selection’ would be as per the 2001 Rules.

Senior advocate Shailesh Madiyal, for the appellant, claimed the declaration by the university in its advertisement in 2018 to fill up backlog vacancies as per mode of selection under the 2001 Rules was a mistake. He also claimed the university is an autonomous institution and can never be bound, much less governed, by rules intended to regulate State Civil Services. Advocate D L Chidananda, however, defended the High Court's decision.

Senior advocate Gagan Gupta, on whose plea the HC passed the order making him successful, submitted that Sub-section (1A) to Section 4 of the Reservation Act, 1990, required an establishment, i.e., the university, to take action for filling the backlog vacancies as a one-time measure by following the method prescribed by the government.

The bench, however, held that the conduct of the university in not responding to the categorical demands of the state government by its repeated letters on February 27, 2018, May 22, 2018 and June 09, 2021 to implement the 2001 Rules is conclusive about its acceptance of the applicable law and the policy.