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Bangalore University to strengthen alumni network, seek help in fundraising

This is one of the ideas pitched by the committee constituted to frame the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) for the next five years.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:57 IST
Bengaluru newsBangalore University

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