<p>Bengaluru: To overcome a shortage of finances, Bangalore University (BU) has decided to strengthen its alumni network and seek their assistance in fundraising.</p>.<p>This is one of the ideas pitched by the committee constituted to frame the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) for the next five years.</p>.<p>The committee, which presented its report recently, said that university alumni hold prominent positions in academia, industry, and public administration, and that strengthening the alumni network would help the university in various ways.</p>.<p>"Alumni hold influential positions in academia, industry, public administration and research organisations. Regular alumni engagement programmes will help mentorship, fundraising and internship opportunities. There are alumni who are contributing to national initiatives in technology, education and sustainability. Alumni financial assistance should be utilised to strengthen the infrastructure at university departments," the report reads.</p>.Bengaluru East City Corporation to clear GAIL road cutting permissions .<p>University authorities said the recommendations are valid and will be incorporated to overcome the current financial constraints.</p>.<p>The committee also advised ensuring fiscal strength through diversified revenue sources, central and state schemes, and engaging industry and CSR funds in academic and physical infrastructure development.</p>.<p>It has also recommended optimising fund utilisation through performance-based budgeting and suggested establishing self-sustaining programmes and monetisation mechanisms.</p>.<p>"Achieve financial prudence through controlling expenditure. Upgrading the e-office to bring financial transparency, accountability and effective governance will help," the report reads.</p>.<p><strong>Key recommendations</strong></p>.<p>• Introduce online courses for fund mobilisation.<br />• Seek funding from government agencies (UGC, ATAL Incubation Centre, PM-USHA, NSDC).<br />• Obtain research grants through collaborations with leading institutions in emerging areas.<br />• Mobilise finances through non-government organisations.<br />• Rent out university auditoriums, seminar halls, and guest house facilities.<br />• Generate revenue through patent commercialisation and consultancy.<br />• Introduce innovative skill-based courses and programmes.<br />• Establish corporate partnerships and academic collaborations.<br />• Provide research and laboratory facilities to external organisations on a revenue basis.<br />• Launch executive programmes for working professionals.<br />• Reduce examination expenditure through remote valuation and digital processes.<br />• Reschedule working hours to allow students to pursue part-time work, additional degrees, or competitive exam preparation. </p>