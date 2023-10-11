Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board water adalat on Oct 12

Last Updated 10 October 2023, 21:25 IST

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9:30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (North-2)-1, (South-1)-1, (South-2)-1, (South West-1), (South West-4), (East-1)-2, (East-2)-2, (South East-2), (South East-5), (West-1)-2, and (West-2)-2 subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888.

(Published 10 October 2023, 21:25 IST)
BengaluruBWSSB

