Bank employee arrested for keeping cash he found

A 22-year-old man who found Rs 94 lakh inside a bag placed on his bike in Nayandahalli decided to keep it without informing the police.
Varun, a private bank employee, was later arrested on charges of theft after the businessman who lost the money filed a complaint, police said.
During the first week of September, a businessman, who has an office in Nayandahalli, headed out to purchase a plot, taking the necessary documents and Rs 94 lakh in cash with him. He noticed a two-wheeler parked opposite his car. In an effort to move it aside, he placed the bag and documents on a bike parked next to his car.
“After clearing the way, he drove off in a hurry taking the documents, but forgetting the bag of money. He realised it only after a while. He immediately asked his colleagues to get to the spot and check if the bag was there.
“But they did not find the bag and bike at the said location,” said a police officer.
The businessman filed a complaint at the Chandra Layout police station, and a case under IPC Section 379 (theft) was registered.
Investigating officers said that they arrested Varun in connection with the incident. He confessed that he took the money and kept it with him without informing the police.
Police said Varun had used only Rs 500 and the remaining money was retrieved from him.