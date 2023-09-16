Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bank employee arrested for keeping cash he found

The businessman filed a complaint at the Chandra Layout police station, and a case under IPC Section 379 (theft) was registered.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 20:17 IST

Follow Us

A 22-year-old man who found Rs 94 lakh inside a bag placed on his bike in Nayandahalli decided to keep it without informing the police.

Varun, a private bank employee, was later arrested on charges of theft after the businessman who lost the money filed a complaint, police said. 

During the first week of September, a businessman, who has an office in Nayandahalli, headed out to purchase a plot, taking the necessary documents and Rs 94 lakh in cash with him. He noticed a two-wheeler parked opposite his car. In an effort to move it aside, he placed the bag and documents on a bike parked next to his car. 

“After clearing the way, he drove off in a hurry taking the documents, but forgetting the bag of money. He realised it only after a while. He immediately asked his colleagues to get to the spot and check if the bag was there.

“But they did not find the bag and bike at the said location,” said a police officer.

The businessman filed a complaint at the Chandra Layout police station, and a case under IPC Section 379 (theft) was registered.

Investigating officers said that they arrested Varun in connection with the incident. He confessed that he took the money and kept it with him without informing the police.

Police said Varun had used only Rs 500 and the remaining money was retrieved from him.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 20:17 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT