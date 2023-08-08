Bank fraud: Special CBI court in Bengaluru sentences 5 to imprisonment, slaps fine of Rs 22 crore

"It was further alleged that the borrower company diverted the funds, and no primary security was created in the account, which became irregular due to non-payment of instalments. The account became NPA w.e.f June 30, 2011, with an outstanding amount of Rs 13.44 crore (approx). This outstanding amount thereafter increased to Rs 18.34 crore (approx) as on April 30, 2013 which was the loss to the bank," the spokesperson said. The agency filed a charge sheet on December 30, 2013.