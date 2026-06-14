Banned food colours continue to find their way into dishes in Bengaluru outlets

<p>Bengaluru: Despite the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in the state banning the use of artificial colours in the preparation of kebabs, tandoori items, sweets and certain kinds of ice cream, they continue to be used unabated.</p>.<p>In 2024, the department banned the use of Rhodamine B after it was found in gobi Manchurian and cotton candy. In June 2025, the use of artificial colours, specifically Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine, was banned after they were found in vegetable, chicken and fish kebabs.</p>.<p>However, a reality check by <em>DH</em> across the city, especially at street food outlets, found that vendors continue to use them.</p>.Karnataka health dept cracks down on pharmacies selling drugs sans prescription, vendors using colour in food.<p>A vendor in Majestic told <em>DH</em> that they use a “little bit” of food colour in non-vegetarian items to make them appear attractive. “We use colours mostly in the chicken items that we serve, but the quantity is limited,” the vendor said.</p>.<p>Abaz Khan, a chicken tandoor vendor in Shivajinagar, conceded that they use food colour to attract customers. “We are used to these items looking a certain colour. If we do not use them it does not feel and taste like a non-vegetarian dish. We are likely to lose customers if we don’t make the food look presentable and attractive,” he said.</p>.<p>Another sweet vendor in the same locality said, “For sweets like jalebi and Jangri, we add colour because the deep orange colour cannot be achieved.”</p>.<p>Food Safety Department officials confirmed that they continue to book cases against hotels and street vendors found using banned colours.</p>.Well-known Bengaluru food chain Empire Restaurant under scrutiny for using artificial colours in kebab.<p>“We are monitoring and conducting raids, but they tend to add colours and this usually happens late at night when the inspections are over,” said Dr Suresh H, Food Safety Department Administrator, South Zone.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Edwina Raj, Head of Services, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, at a private hospital, said, “The strongest evidence of use of artificial colours relates to allergic reactions and increased hyperactivity or attention problems among children. They are sensitive to these additives. Certain food colours may also cause skin rashes, itching, headaches, or breathing difficulties in individuals.”</p>