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Banned food colours continue to find their way into dishes in Bengaluru outlets

In June 2025, the use of artificial colours, specifically Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine, was banned after they were found in vegetable, chicken and fish kebabs.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFood safety

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