<p>Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will build a public observation tower at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore to enhance visitor experience and conservation awareness.</p>.<p>BBP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies for the construction of the tower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The park attracts over 2.2 million visitors annually and the proposed observation tower will be a new addition, offering panoramic views of the forested valley of the park and the Bengaluru skyline, while enabling safe and regulated wildlife observation.</p>.<p>Designed to accommodate 50 to 70 visitors at a time, the structure will include sustainability features such as solar energy systems and rainwater harvesting, reinforcing the BBP’s commitment to environmentally responsible infrastructure.</p>