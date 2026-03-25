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Bannerghatta Biological Park to set up public observation tower

BBP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies for the construction of the tower on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 23:00 IST
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