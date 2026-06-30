Bannerghatta Road patch repairs fail within days, says BNP

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Monday alleged that the recently completed road repair work on Bannerghatta Road was of poor quality despite repeated public scrutiny.</p>.<p>Rejecting the charge, the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) said it had taken up only patchwork repairs as comprehensive development work would take longer.</p>.<p>BNP General Secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said in a statement that Bannerghatta Road had become a "textbook example" of poor execution of public works, adding that quality had begun deteriorating within days of completion.</p>.<p>The party said it had monitored the project from the time the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) announced the repairs and tracked progress until the June 20 deadline.</p>.<p>BNP leaders also visited Bannerghatta Road and recorded a video from the site, capturing sections where, they claimed, the repair work had started to crumble.</p>.<p>The party said several stretches remained incomplete, workmanship was substandard, and portions of the asphalted spots had already begun peeling off.</p>.<p>Th BNP also alleged that residents were forced to clean up garbage along the road after civic authorities failed to clear waste from the area.</p>.<p>A senior corporation official said repairs were carried out because the road had become unmotorable.</p>.<p>"We have milled the potholes, added wet mix aggregates and a bituminous layer on top. Since the grant was limited, only patchwork was taken up," he explained. "There is a plan to white-top the road and a proposal is getting ready." </p>.<p>He said engineers from the corporation had inspected the spot after the BNP had raised the issue.</p>.<p>"We found that the patchworks were intact. We have also used a mechanical sweeper to clean the area, too," the official added.</p>