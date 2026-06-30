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Bannerghatta Road patch repairs fail within days, says BNP

Rejecting the charge, the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) said it had taken up only patchwork repairs as comprehensive development work would take longer.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 22:55 IST
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