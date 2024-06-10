Bannerghatta to offer Leopard safari by end of June

Bengaluru: Seeking to boost tourism in the state capital, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will soon launch a leopard safari by the end of the month with the Zoo Authority of Karnataka approving construction of aquariums to showcase freshwater and saltwater fish.



Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre, who chaired the 156th board meeting of the Karnataka Zoo Authority, reviewed the situation in the zoos across the state. The board took several decisions which are part of measures to increase revenue generation.

The leopard safari is in addition to the existing lion and tiger safari. The saltwater and freshwater fish aquariums in the BBP will be developed on the public private partnership (PPP) model. A feasibility report prepared for the aquariums was reviewed and approved with a stress on international guidelines.

The authority also decided to explore the construction of an aquarium in a place between Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Karanji Lake in Mysuru. An agency will be selected within the next 15 days to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project, a note from the Minister's office said.

Tourists who buy camera tickets can opt for combo tickets to shoot photos and videos in both the zoo and the Karanji Lake. The camera combo ticket will cost Rs 150 for still cameras and Rs 300 for video cameras.

The board approved the proposal to allow the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at the Bannerghatta National Park to function as a satellite centre of the BBP. The breeding centre is part of an all-India effort to conserve the vultures which saw a rapid decline in population.

The note also said that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will supply drinking water to the animals and visitors at the BBP with the work on the pipeline network completed recently.

The board also resolved to fill the vacancies of veterinarians in the zoos to ensure that wild animals get proper care and steps are taken to avoid infections or deaths. The Adumalleshwara Mini Zoo, Chitradurga, received post-facto approval for availing the services of the local veterinarians.

A proposal to extend health benefits to 153 personnel who have been hired directly by the BBP was approved during the meeting.

