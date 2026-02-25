<p class="bodytext">Rangayana Mysuru will stage ‘Omme Hennagu’, a theatre adaptation of four stories from Banu Mushtaq’s ‘Heart Lamp’, the recent recipient of the International Booker Prize. It will be staged in Bengaluru on February 27 and is a collaboration with the Azim Premji Foundation. The play will be followed by a Q & A session with the author. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Directed by Savitha Rani, an NSD alumna, ‘Omme Hennagu’ weaves together four stories from ‘Heart Lamp’ — ‘The Stone Slabs of Shaista Mahal’, ‘Black Cobra’, ‘Heart Lamp’, and ‘Be a Woman Once, Oh Lord!’. Banu’s stories capture the everyday lives of Muslim women and girls and critically examine the deep-rooted patriarchy in the community. Her stories transcend cultural and geographical boundaries. </p>.Pink splash: Bengaluru techies create map to track flowering tabebuia rosea trees.<p class="bodytext">The play is performed by senior Rangayana artistes Shashikala B N and Nandini K R. “The four stories convey the female experiences in the most striking way. Women’s lives have not changed much in the last 20 years. Through ‘Omme Hennagu’, we hope to advocate for women’s sensibilities,” Shashikala tells Metrolife. The team is very excited as Banu will be watching the play for the first time on Friday, she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The performance is an initiative of ‘Noorakke Nooru Karnataka’, a podcast hosted by the Azim Premji Foundation. </p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Omme Hennagu’ on February 27, 6.30 pm at Indian Heritage Academy, <br />Koramangala. Entry free. RSVP mandatory. Check @radioazimpremjiuniv on Instagram.</p>