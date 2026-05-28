Bar employee stripped, tied up & assaulted over theft suspicion in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

<p>Bengaluru: Suspecting him of stealing mobile phones, a 25-year-old bar employee from West Bengal was allegedly stripped naked, tied up with cable wires, and brutally assaulted by a group of men at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Indiranagar on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Suraj Roy, had earlier worked as a waiter at a restaurant located on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman sexually harassed in full public view in Indiranagar.<p>According to the complaint filed by Roy, more than nine men, including two of his former colleagues, accused him of stealing mobile phones belonging to two residents of the PG accommodation.</p>.<p>The accused detained Roy around midnight and began questioning him over the missing phones.</p>.<p>During the assault, the group stripped him naked and tied his hands and legs using cable wires. The men forced him to confess to the theft and return the supposedly stolen mobile phones.</p>.<p>Roy was repeatedly beaten and threatened by the group. However, he managed to escape and sought medical treatment at a hospital before approaching the Indiranagar police to file a complaint.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the nine accused on charges of wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation.</p>.Woman advocate molested at a pub in Bengaluru's Indiranagar; bouncers alert cops.<p>Three of the accused — identified as Biswajit Das, Chan Ko and Rana Bahadur — were arrested on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The accused have been taken into police custody for further interrogation, a senior police officer said.</p>