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Bar employee stripped, tied up & assaulted over theft suspicion in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the nine accused on charges of wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAssaultIndiranagarbar

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