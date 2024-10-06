Barking with pride: Canine stars shine at two-day championship in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Over 600 purebred dogs participated in the two-day Championship Dog Show hosted jointly by the Bangalore Canine Club and Silicon City Kennel Club. The event started on Saturday and continued on Sunday. The show featured a range of breeds, from sheepdogs to boxers and from large, medium, and small-sized terriers to continental pointing dogs, including dachshunds, spitz, and scent hounds across different age groups.</p>.<p>According to its organisers, this annual show not only provides dog parents a platform to showcase the abilities of their dogs but also paves the way for these dogs to become the country’s best, as the points obtained here will be carried forward to upcoming contests.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em> about the significance of conducting dog shows, Godofredo Salud, a Fédération Cynologique Internationale-licensed judge from the Philippines, said that dog shows are vital measures for conserving purebred dogs.</p>.Mixed reactions for BBMP’s dog feeding initiative in Bengaluru.<p>“Our ancestors have made use of dogs for various purposes including hunting, guarding, to pull sleds in the snow in some parts of the world alongside companionship and warmth. Breeds that were used for hunting and guarding are used as working dogs today, but it is also important to tap into their ability to be competent,” he said. </p>.<p>He added that allowing dogs’ latent abilities, such as aggression, to diminish could negatively affect their wellbeing and continuation as a species.</p>.<p>Group-wise competitions for dogs were held in four different rings simultaneously, with spectators encouraging the dogs by clapping and cheering. Various stalls selling accessories and feed for pets were also on display. Dog handlers and enthusiasts from around the world were in attendance.</p>