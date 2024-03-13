Barred from using potable water, pools may shut temporarily

Bengaluru: Aiming to conserve water in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of drinking water to fill swimming pools. This means swimming pools across the city will have to shut shop temporarily since the pools cannot use treated water owing to hygiene concerns.
The order was passed by the BWSSB using the powers vested with the board under the BWSSB Act,1964. Those violating the order will be fined of Rs 5,000 and repeat violators will be levied an additional fine of Rs 500 along with Rs 5,000.
BWSSB chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, told DH, that the order was passed since there is an immediate need to save both Cauvery water and groundwater. “Given the crisis, we will have to ration the available water and hence the order,” he said.
The move will affect many sports and fitness enthusiasts. “It is a misconception that the swimming pool water is changed every day. Only a part of it is refilled and we will be able to use the same water for nearly a month. Hence, a few swimming pools might stay open a little longer but many of them will have to eventually shut down if the ban continues,” Gopal Hosur, president of the Karnataka Swimming Association, told DH.
This would also hurt many businesses since they would have planned summer camps and coaching classes, he added.
Hosur also said this will impact sports persons preparing for Olympics and other events. “Swimmers from across the country come to Bengaluru to improve their skills. A closure will affect their practice,” Hosur added. However, after such concerns, BWSSB excluded sports facilities from shutting down pools.
