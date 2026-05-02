Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Bas yahi tak tha, jo tha': Infosys employee's meme-filled goodbye email leaves netizens in splits

This internal communication drew public attention after one of his colleagues, who found it quirky, shared a sneak peek of the email on social media.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 06:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 06:47 IST
BengaluruViral videomemesemailTrendinggratitudefunnyFarewell

Follow us on :

Follow Us