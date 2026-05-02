<p>Farewell emails are often kept simple—usually a short thank-you or a paragraph of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/gratitude-wisdom-and-the-art-of-contentment-3826964">gratitude</a>. But wait, you weren’t ready for this one the internet has come across. A man left his workplace not just with words, but with a bunch of memes. No, we aren't kidding. </p><p>An employee's way of signing off had both his coworkers and netizens laughing, quite literally in splits. Accoridng to his goodbye email, he was moving out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys </a>office. It is reported that the incident surfaced from Bengaluru, India. </p><p>“Hi team, as I wrap up my journey at Infosys today, and I’m not great with words, so here’s my way of saying thank you.” That’s how the email began. And, soon, the first meme read: “Brace yourself, a farewell email is coming. It was followed by another that said, “Well, I’m not usually one for speeches… so, memes.” </p><p>This internal communication drew public attention after one of his colleagues, who found it quirky, shared a sneak peek of the email on social media. </p>.<p>Bhavisha Bhatia posted an Instagram reel showing the meme-filled farewell email alongside the replies it received. And yes, as you might have guessed, the responses matched the vibe.</p><p>The reel creator herself replied with a meme saying, “Ye badiya tha guru.” </p>.'Placement ho gayi': Memes flood social media as 7 AAP MPs join BJP.<p>One user replied in DDLJ style and sent the “Ja Simran ja” meme to say goodbye, while another, who allegedly removed the manager from CC, replied with an Anil Kapoor meme that read, “Aye, tum log bhi chalo na mere saath.”</p><p>Instagram users were clearly amused by this unusual workplace email. “That’s my kind of thing,” one commented. “I like this type of work culture,” said another. A few even mentioned they’ve sent similar farewell emails themselves.</p>