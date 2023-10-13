Basavanagudi residents oppose name change

The ward delimitation committee took the call, according to IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath. The committee was headed by himself, in his capacity as BBMPchief commissioner, and had the BDA commissioner and Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner as members.The BBMP special commissioner(revenue) was its member-secretary. The committee was appointed in June. The earlier commission, by the BJPgovernment, came out with its final notification on July 14, 2022. The BJP was accused of redrawing borders to skew the elections in its favour. After the Congress came to power, its government was prompted by the High Court to complete the delimitation within 12 weeks, which is when it appointed the second committee.