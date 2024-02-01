Bengaluru: Basavanna statue remains covered for two years

Bengaluru: The statue of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, recognised as Karnataka's cultural icon just a few days ago, remains covered with tarpaulin for the last two years in northern Bengaluru.
The statue has been built under the Navarang bridge in Rajajinagar, but the civic body has shown no urgency to keep it open for public view.
Dr Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji Bhaktara Balaga Seva Trust has warned that thousands of Basavanna followers would assemble at the place and unveil the statue themselves, if the BBMP fails to make it public by February 16.