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BASE University convocation to be held tomorrow in Bengaluru

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar would participate and former member of the Planning Commission of India Prof B L Mungekar would deliver the convocation address.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 00:24 IST
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