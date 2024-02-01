JOIN US
Bengaluru

BBA student jumps to death from college building

The incident occurred around 6 pm on the Electronics City campus of PES University.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 00:01 IST

Bengaluru:A 19-year-old student jumped to death from the sixth floor of a college building on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on the Electronics City campus of PES University.

Vignesh K, a first-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from Tamil Nadu, was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead, police said. He stayed with his parents in Begur. 

Parappana Agrahara police have filed a case of unnatural death.

"The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy,” a senior policeman said. “We are conducting further investigations.”

In October 2023, a computer science student jumped to death on the same campus. In July 2023, a 19-year-old BTech student died in similar circumstances at the university’s Hosakerehalli campus.

India NewsBengaluru

