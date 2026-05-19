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Road rage or robbery plot? Bengaluru student stabbed, bike stolen after 'staged' confrontation

The accused had also committed another robbery in Banaswadi minutes before the attack, police said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 22:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeRoad Rage

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