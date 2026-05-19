Road rage or robbery plot? Bengaluru student stabbed, bike stolen after 'staged' confrontation

<p>Bengaluru: Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested five people, including two minors, for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old BBA student and robbing his motorcycle after staging a road rage incident in east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benagluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>The accused had also committed another robbery in Banaswadi minutes before the attack, police said.</p>.<p>The arrested accused have been identified as Mithin, Sahas and Stephan Raj, all residents of DJ Halli, while two of their associates are minors.</p>.<p>Police said the victim, Dheeraj, a resident of Banjara Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, sustained stab injuries to his back and thigh in the attack.</p>.<p>The gang followed him for some distance before picking a quarrel, accusing him of overtaking their motorcycle. During the argument, one of the accused attacked Dheeraj with a knife while the others snatched his bike and fled.</p>.Bengaluru police arrest six in dacoity & assault case linked to college dispute.<p>Locals rushed the injured student to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, Ramamurthy Nagar police launched an operation and traced the accused within hours.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the gang confessed to another robbery committed earlier the same night. Police said they had threatened an IT employee, identified as Barkat, a resident of DJ Halli, and robbed him of Rs 600 cash before targeting Dheeraj.</p>