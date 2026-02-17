<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will draw Rs 500 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) before the end of March 2026 for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), now rebranded as the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC).</p>.<p>The authority has already drawn a token first instalment of Rs 50 crore on February 13.</p>.BDA raises Rs 2,097 crore from auctioning 52-acre plot in Bengaluru's Konadasapura.<p>LK Atheeq, chairperson of Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd, said it has sufficient funds to pay for acquired land.</p>.<p>Cash is among five types of compensation offered by the BDA to property owners giving up land for the project, which covers about 74 km from Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road.</p>.<p>The total project cost is estimated at Rs 27,000 crore. Of this, Rs 21,000 crore is earmarked for land acquisition, and the rest for construction.</p>