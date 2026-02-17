Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBC land acquisition: BDA to draw Rs 500 crore from HUDCO by March

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 27,000 crore. Of this, Rs 21,000 crore is earmarked for land acquisition, and the rest for construction.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 22:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 22:24 IST
India NewsBengaluruBDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us