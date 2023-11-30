BBMP abandons street vendor eviction plan following backlash

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has retracted its decision to evict street vendors from Banashankari after facing resistance from vendors armed with legal identity cards issued by the civic body.
Street vendors, predominantly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and lacking political support, experienced fear and anxiety when BBMP officials, accompanied by police personnel, marshals, and vehicles, arrived at the market. However, the civic body abandoned its eviction plan when the vendors staunchly opposed what they deemed an illegal drive.
Over 50 street vendors, primarily selling fruits and vegetables in pushcarts, prominently displayed the ID cards issued by the BBMP that permit them to operate their businesses legally.
These vendors garnered support from local residents, who rely on their affordable goods, which often outcompete supermarket prices.
Some citizen groups rushed to the scene, reminding the BBMP to adhere to the Street Vendors Act that prevents the BBMP from evicting vendors without providing designated spaces to conduct their businesses.