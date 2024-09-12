BBMP accelerates pothole-filling by deploying jet patcher    

Bengaluru: The BBMP is using a jet patcher machine for the first time in RR Nagar as part of its efforts to meet Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s 15-day deadline for pothole repairs.

The machine, which is being used on a trial basis, is expected to accelerate the pothole-filling process.

"It allows us to fill potholes quickly, especially on major roads. It can address a pothole of 150-180 square meters in one go, and traffic can resume immediately once the repair is completed,” explained Ajay V, Joint Commissioner (RR Nagar), BBMP.