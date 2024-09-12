BBMP accelerates pothole-filling by deploying jet patcher    

Bengaluru: The BBMP is using a jet patcher machine for the first time in RR Nagar as part of its efforts to meet Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s 15-day deadline for pothole repairs.
The machine, which is being used on a trial basis, is expected to accelerate the pothole-filling process.
"It allows us to fill potholes quickly, especially on major roads. It can address a pothole of 150-180 square meters in one go, and traffic can resume immediately once the repair is completed,” explained Ajay V, Joint Commissioner (RR Nagar), BBMP.
He noted that efforts are being made to address all potholes in the zone promptly. Since May 20, officials have identified 2,443 potholes, with 2,409 already filled.
“Out of 461 complaints received through the 'Raste Gundi Gamana' app, 86 have been resolved. The remaining potholes will be fixed soon,” Ajay added.
Published 11 September 2024, 19:37 IST