JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP achieves 64% of property tax collection

BBMP officials exude confidence about achieving Rs 4,000-crore tax collection that remained unthinkable so far.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 22:45 IST

Follow Us

The BBMP has achieved 64% collection of property tax for the year.

The civic body depends on tax revenue to carry out civic works like maintaining roads, parks, and lakes.

BBMP officials exude confidence about achieving Rs 4,000-crore tax collection that remained unthinkable so far.

The same time last year (till October), the BBMP had collected Rs 2,637 crore, while it was Rs 2,415 crore the year before.

In 2022-23, the BBMP collected Rs 3,339 crore, while the figure for 2021-22 was Rs 3,123 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 November 2023, 22:45 IST)
BengaluruBBMP

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT