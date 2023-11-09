BBMP achieves 64% of property tax collection

The BBMP has achieved 64% collection of property tax for the year.
The civic body depends on tax revenue to carry out civic works like maintaining roads, parks, and lakes.
BBMP officials exude confidence about achieving Rs 4,000-crore tax collection that remained unthinkable so far.
The same time last year (till October), the BBMP had collected Rs 2,637 crore, while it was Rs 2,415 crore the year before.
In 2022-23, the BBMP collected Rs 3,339 crore, while the figure for 2021-22 was Rs 3,123 crore.